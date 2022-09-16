It’s been a rewarding journey at Mahindra : Arun Nanda

See real estate at that time in India, was run only by non-corporates and the beauty of this business was, if you are inefficient, you made more money, because the property prices increased faster than the interest rates. There was no RERA and a large portion of the businesses was transacted in unaccounted cash. So when we came into the business it was very different, because we did not transact in cash and we did not have historical land banks either. But slowly we were able to make inroads. We did a few projects in Mumbai but the real success came from the Mahindra World City near Chennai which is India’s first integrated business city. It is a project that I take immense pride in. That after having not succeeded anywhere, I went to Mr. Narayana Murthy and told him that we were trying to create something futuristic and you believe in the future. Your team has said this location is not in the main corridor. I just want to know if I am doing something right and futuristic. Few days later, one morning, I got a call from my Chennai office that Narayana Murthy had visited the site and soon enough Infosys decided to set up its offices in the project and after that followed many other global and domestic names.