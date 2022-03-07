‘It's extremely important that a woman gets educated financially and plans her own financial needs’

As far as mutual funds are concerned, I think the attempt of SEBI and the mutual fund advisory committee is to make sure that everything is true to the label, and the risk profile of the fund is transparently available. Just because a particular fund house has launched a scheme, doesn’t mean that the risk is the same in all the funds. It's only as good or as bad as the underlying instrument in which the money is invested. And that is what is the regulation attempts to have – different categories of mutual funds; investors understand and quickly as to what kind of risk profile she or he has, and according to that, choose the fund.