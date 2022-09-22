‘It’s important for us to look at our non-ratings business’

We have a five-year plan which was taken to the board in January. It has multiple deliverables, including people and technology-related initiatives and things we need to do to rebalance our book. From a technology revamp perspective, we hired a chief technology officer a few months ago. Icra has never had one before, and he will be responsible for leading the entire tech revamp. We have subscribed to an early warning system. There is an external vendor who aggregates data from multiple sources and then feeds the information to us on a daily basis. This is mapped to our portfolio. So, if we have got X number of credits that we rate, these X number of credits are bucketed as a portfolio, and those are tracked by that vendor. They look at GST filings, PF deposits, negative news, litigation, changes in auditors, and changes in directors, among others. They aggregate all this data, and then there are alerts that are sent to the analysts on a daily basis.

