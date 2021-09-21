‘It’s not weakness in IBC, but in how people are gaming it’

Yes and no. Where the haircuts are so significant, I think some banks have also been sitting up and saying we can’t accept it. In a recent case that resulted in a 98% haircut, I was glad that two banks voiced dissent, and they also probably went to the court and sought a stay. Such course corrections highlight that the weakness is not IBC itself, but in this way, the issues are being resolved. So I would look for a solution rather than tinkering with the act itself. Where amendments are required to strengthen the act, I am in favour of them. But in practice, if there are ways in which people are either gaming it or conveniently giving an inference that is in spirit, not in line with the law, I think other ways of legal redressal are required. It is not the weakness in the IBC but in how people are gaming it. So, we will have to see both—I am happy to strengthen IBC because it is one of the better ways of resolving; it focuses on the resolution of a going concern rather than liquidation.