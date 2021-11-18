The biggest and the most important thing to do is to execute on the plan we have spoken about in the past. The one thing that I’ve learnt today is that in the private markets you talk to a smaller set of investors, however you talk to a higher magnitude of investors in the public markets. The beauty about Paytm’s business model is that we can bring the customer acquisition cost (CAC) to a certain ratio of the payments business, and then (later) cross sell and upsell financial services to them. That is the upside of Paytm where CAC remains of payments and we enjoy margins of financial services. That will be reflected in the quarterly announcements and I’m sure investors will get confident. I’m not a trader myself. But today, I realise how big a business opportunity Paytm Money and trading can be, and what a large opportunity lies for it.