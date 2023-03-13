It’s time to pause repo rate hikes to salvage manufacturing : Sanjiv Bajaj5 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 08:38 PM IST
- Bajaj says the economic recovery has been uneven with the rural sector lagging behind in consumption
NEW DELHI : It is time India's interest rate cycle decoupled from that in the rest of the world as the high interest rate is constraining the manufacturing sector, said Sanjiv Bajaj, president of industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and CMD of Bajaj Finserv. Bajaj said in an interview that the economic recovery has been uneven with the rural sector lagging behind in consumption. Broad-basing exports and paucing on rate hikes by the central bank to support the manufacturing sector, will give the economy a steady growth in coming years, Bajaj said. Edited excerpts:
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×