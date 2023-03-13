It’s time to pause repo rate hikes to salvage manufacturing : Sanjiv Bajaj

We are seeing significant opportunity across multiple manufacturing and service sectors where the world wants to invest in India, buy from India and where our own government , through the production linked incentive and other schemes, are creating the opportunity for growth. In such a situation, we have to be nimble enough where we believe that it is timely to pause the interest hike cycle and to move to at least a neutral stance. This we think, then will help to create new growth, demand in the country and expand private sector investment cycle to many more sectors. Currently, private capex has already started in sectors like steel, textiles and chemicals and also, interestingly, in new sectors like electronics and mobile phones. So it is showing that India is exhibiting the ability to produce world class competitive goods for the most developed markets. If Apple can make its latest phones here and supply to all over the world, that's a tremendous show of confidence. How do we broad-base our export basket to more geographies and more products to reduce the concentration risk in export in coming years? This is important for exports. Pausing on rate hikes is important for domestic growth. A combination of these then should give us steady growth in the coming years.