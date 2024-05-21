'Jaanta hain tera baap kaun hain?' Zomato's Deepinder Goyal on startups in India and dreaming big from a small town
Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal said his father thought it was very difficult for small-town people to start businesses in India and succeed, but added that ‘a lot has changed’.
Zomato founder-CEO Deepinder Goyal shared an anecdote about the time he started his company and how his father responded to it. "I started Zomato 16 years ago in 2008 and my dad at that time told me - 'jaanta hain tera baap kaun hain?'," Goyal said.