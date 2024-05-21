Zomato founder-CEO Deepinder Goyal shared an anecdote about the time he started his company and how his father responded to it. "I started Zomato 16 years ago in 2008 and my dad at that time told me - 'jaanta hain tera baap kaun hain?'," Goyal said.

He added that the implication was that it was very difficult for small-town people to start businesses and succeed.

"His (Goyal's father) point was that you can't do a startup. I come from a small town in Punjab. That's our background, but over the last 16 years, I think a lot has changed," the executive of one of India's largest food aggregator said.

"Especially over the last 7-8 years, the government has really gotten out of the way and thank you so much for that and I hope that this continues going forward," he added.

The clip was shared by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri as proof that tech founders support the Narendra Modi-led government.

"Deepinder Goyal, Zomato: When I started Zomato in 2008, my father used to say “tu janta hai tera baap kaun hai" as my dad thought I could never do a start up given our humble background. This government and their initiatives enabled a small town boy like me to build something like Zomato, which employs lakhs of people today!" Puri wrote.

Zomato's Hiring

Earlier this month, Goyal was in the spotlight for a months-old interview on Zomato's hiring process. Video clips were doing the rounds on social media and generated memes, with netizens trolling his claim of "not hiring those looking for jobs" but rather "poaching or approaching" candidates that the unicorn is interested in.

Speaking to Ranveer Allahabadia on YouTube, Goyal shared the food aggregator's hiring strategy, which has raised some eyebrows. Allahabadia is more commonly known as BeerBiceps in social media circles.

When asked about how Zomato hires, Goyal responded, "The kind of workforce we hire is very different. Ideally, we don't hire people who are looking for jobs. The kind of people we need, they don't search for jobs."

