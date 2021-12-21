Elon Musk joins Jack Dorsey to dismiss Web3 tech as VCs plaything

Earlier in the day, Dorsey, whose Block Inc. company includes Spiral, a project “aimed at making bitcoin the planet’s preferred currency," tweeted in response to musical artist Cardi B that Bitcoin will replace the U.S. dollar. The series of tweets and responses from the former Twitter boss on Monday stirred disagreement and debate on the service, with a16z General Partner Chris Dixon offering an olive branch by saying he is “a huge fan" of Dorsey and “hoped we can eventually bring him around to ETH and other blockchains."