Home >Companies >People >Jack Dorsey says Bitcoin changes everything ‘for the better’

Jack Dorsey says Bitcoin changes everything ‘for the better’

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey
1 min read . 02:18 PM IST Bloomberg

  • Jack Dorsey, who is also the CEO of Twitter Inc., said in a follow-up tweet that he agreed with the premise that no single person or institution would be able to change, or stop, the cryptocurrency

Square Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said Friday that the payment processing company would “forever work" to make Bitcoin better.

Bitcoin changes everything “for the better," Dorsey said in a tweet in an apparent response to Square Chief Financial Officer Amrita Ahuja who said the company’s strategy with the cryptocurrency hasn’t changed.

Financial News had earlier cited Ahuja as saying that Square has has halted its Bitcoin purchases after a $20 million loss in the coin last quarter.

Dorsey, who is also the CEO of Twitter Inc., said in a follow-up tweet that he agreed with the premise that no single person or institution would be able to change, or stop, the cryptocurrency.

