Jagannath Nana Shankarshet: A forgotten visionary amidst colonial chaos
Summary
- Fondly called Nana Shankarshet, he spent the rest of his life helping build social, educational and cultural landmarks in the city of Bombay.
NEW DELHI : In 1822, the world was ablaze with conflict and change. Greece was locked in a war for independence, while in Britain, Charles Babbage was laying the groundwork for the modern computer. Meanwhile, in India, the end of the third Anglo-Maratha War between the British East India Company (EIC) and the Maratha Empire had left the company free to pillage most of the country.