Jagannath Nana Shankarshet: A forgotten visionary amidst colonial chaos

He first cut his teeth in the political arena when, in 1826, the Indian Jury Act was passed, granting only Christians the right to sit as jurors in trials of other Christians. On the other hand, Christian jurors had all the right to oversee cases involving Hindus and Muslims. Shankarshet joined the renowned social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy in petitioning the British Parliament to allow Indians to be part of the Jury in criminal cases. Eventually, the British Parliament enacted a law enabling the inclusion of Indians in such juries.