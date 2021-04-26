This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Jagdish Khattar who passed away on Monday was a quiet, unassuming IAS officer-turned business manager, who made a great success of his stint as managing director of carmaker Maruti, but failed to produce the same results with his own start-up Carnation Auto. A career bureaucrat in 1993, he was co-opted to the auto major and then in 1999, to the unenviable job of following in the footsteps of legendary managers like R.C. Bhargava who had retired as MD in 1997. This, at a time the Indo-Japanese auto-maker was in the throes of intense competition as well as simmering tensions between the two equal partners in the joint venture. It was to his credit that coming in as a representative of the Indian government, he stayed on as a nominee of Suzuki Motor Company.
When he finally left office in 2007, he decided to turn entrepreneur, setting up a brand-agnostic, pan-India sales and service network for cars. Though sound in principle, the concept never really gained ground, and despite the backing of stable investors like Premji Invest and Gaja Capital, the venture failed to make much headway. By 2019, the company was deep in trouble with the Central Bureau of Investigation filing a first information report against him for non-payment of dues to Punjab National Bank. It was a sorry end to what had seemed a promising third career for Khattar, at a time most people in his position would have settled into sinecured retirement.