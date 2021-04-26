Jagdish Khattar who passed away on Monday was a quiet, unassuming IAS officer-turned business manager, who made a great success of his stint as managing director of carmaker Maruti, but failed to produce the same results with his own start-up Carnation Auto. A career bureaucrat in 1993, he was co-opted to the auto major and then in 1999, to the unenviable job of following in the footsteps of legendary managers like R.C. Bhargava who had retired as MD in 1997. This, at a time the Indo-Japanese auto-maker was in the throes of intense competition as well as simmering tensions between the two equal partners in the joint venture. It was to his credit that coming in as a representative of the Indian government, he stayed on as a nominee of Suzuki Motor Company.