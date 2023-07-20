Jaguar Land Rover announces appointment of Adrian Mardell as Chief Executive Officer1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 08:35 PM IST
The carmaker also made acting Chief Financial Officer Richard Molyneux's role permanent. Mardell, a JLR veteran, was appointed to the interim role in November when Thierry Bollore resigned due to personal reasons
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a unit of Indian automaker Tata Motors, said on Thursday it appointed interim boss Adrian Mardell as chief executive officer for a three-year term. The carmaker also made acting Chief Financial Officer Richard Molyneux's role permanent. Mardell, a JLR veteran, was appointed to the interim role in November when Thierry Bollore resigned due to personal reasons.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×