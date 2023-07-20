Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a unit of Indian automaker Tata Motors , said on Thursday it appointed interim boss Adrian Mardell as chief executive officer for a three-year term. The carmaker also made acting Chief Financial Officer Richard Molyneux's role permanent. Mardell, a JLR veteran, was appointed to the interim role in November when Thierry Bollore resigned due to personal reasons.

Adrian Mardell, Chief Executive Officer, JLR said: “It has been my immense privilege to lead JLR over the last eight months and I am proud to be appointed Chief Executive Officer of this fantastic business which has shaped me over the last 32 years. We have the right vision and people to deliver our Reimagine strategy and I am honoured to lead JLR on the journey ahead."

“I offer my warmest congratulations to Adrian Mardell and Richard Molyneux on their respective appointments to Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of JLR. Adrian and Richard are an exceptional team with strong automotive and leadership experience. I look forward to working with them further, delivering JLR’s transformation to modern luxury which is well underway," Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, Tata Motors and JLR.

Richard Molyneux, Chief Financial Officer, JLR said: “I am delighted to be appointed Chief Financial Officer at JLR. Our financial position continues to improve and this, coupled with our enviable brands and our investment of £15bn over the next five years, gives me great confidence in the delivery of our transformation."