Jamie Dimon says he would bet JPMorgan will outlive China’s Communist Party

JPMorgan has been trying to gain a deeper foothold in the world’s second-largest economy. The bank was the first among its Wall Street peers to get Chinese regulators’ nod to take full control of securities and futures businesses in the country. It is seeking 100% ownership in an asset-management joint venture, which if approved would make JPMorgan the first foreign bank to have a full suite of wholly owned units in China covering key financial business lines.

