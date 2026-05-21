Jamie Dimon says JPMorgan Chase will hire more AI specialists, fewer traditional bankers

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, has said the company is likely to hire more artificial intelligence specialists while reducing the number of traditional banking roles as AI adoption accelerates across the financial sector.

According to a Bloomberg report published on 21 May, Dimon said the Wall Street giant expects its workforce composition to shift significantly as AI tools become deeply integrated into daily banking operations. The JPMorgan chief executive said the bank will increasingly recruit engineers, data scientists, and AI-focused employees rather than relying heavily on conventional banking hires.

Dimon has been one of the most vocal banking executives discussing AI’s impact on the future of work. Speaking earlier this year at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, he said AI would reshape the labour market faster than society may be prepared for. He said AI would likely result in JPMorgan employing fewer people over the next five years, even as the bank continues expanding globally.

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AI Reshapes Hiring Trends The JPMorgan CEO has repeatedly said that companies should not ignore the impact of AI on jobs. In a previous interview with Fortune, Dimon said businesses that “put their head in the sand” about AI risk falling behind competitors as the technology transforms industries ranging from finance and healthcare to logistics and manufacturing.

JPMorgan has been investing aggressively in AI infrastructure and technology. The bank reportedly spends nearly $20 billion annually on technology overall and has been integrating AI across fraud detection, customer service, research, risk management and investment operations. Executives within the company have also said AI could dramatically improve analyst productivity and expand research coverage in the coming years.

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Dimon's comments come as major global banks are reassessing hiring plans amid growing automation. Several financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Wells Fargo, have indicated that AI will streamline operations and reduce the need for certain back-office and junior roles. A recent Business Insider report said that Wall Street firms are increasingly balancing layoffs or slower hiring while investing in AI talent.

However, the Fortune report said that experts remain divided on how quickly AI will replace jobs across the banking industry. Some analysts believe the disruption is still in its early stages and that many layoffs currently attributed to AI are part of broader restructuring efforts rather than direct automation.