Jamie Dimon urges US to fix internal issues, calls China potential adversary: ‘They're not scared’

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon raised alarms regarding the US-China relationship, identifying Beijing as a “potential adversary.”

"China is a potential adversary. They're doing a lot of things well. They have a lot of problems," Dimon said at the Reagan National Economic Forum in Simi Valley, California.

He stressed the importance of the US addressing its own internal problems and maintaining its values.

“What I'm really worried about is us. Can we get our own act together? Our own values, our own capabilities, our own management,” Dimon said.

The JPMorgan Chase CEO noted that China does not fear the US and is unlikely to yield to American pressure. He also encouraged US leaders to engage with China.

"I just got back from China last week," Dimon said. “They're not scared, folks. This notion that they're going to come bow to America, I wouldn't count on that,” Dimon said.

Dimon's comments come after US President Donald Trump accused China of violating the trade deal that aimed to reduce tariffs.

"China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US. So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!" Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

US-China trade deal According to Trump, the trade deal with China made in mid-May was a “fast deal,” where officials of both countries paused tariffs of over 125% for 90 days. Trump said the trade agreement was finalised to prevent China from a "devastating" situation, including factory closures and civil unrest stemming from his tariffs, which reached as high as 145% on Chinese imports.