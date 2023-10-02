Japanese companies looking for policy stability in India: Sumitomo chairman
Takuro Horikoshi says he is confident the number of Japanese firms in India will increase after years of stagnation
Abrupt policy changes pose difficulties in doing business, and Japanese firms are looking for policy stability in India, Takuro Horikoshi, the chairman and managing director of Sumitomo Corp. India Pvt. Ltd, said, in the backdrop of India restricting laptop and tablets recently. In an interview, Horikoshi, who also heads the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in India (JCCII), said the 2019 crisis in the Indian automotive industry and the ensuing covid pandemic resulted in the number of Japanese firms in the country staying flat. He said JCCII is witnessing a surge of interest from Japanese firms in various fields, including packaged consumer goods and semiconductors. Horikoshi said he was confident that the number of Japanese firms in India will increase after years of stagnation, and JCCII will set up two new committees to advocate the interests of firms in packaged consumer goods and semiconductor sectors. Edited excerpts: