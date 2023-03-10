Jawa to succeed Mehta as HUL chief3 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 11:43 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd has named Rohit Jawa as the new managing director and chief executive of the consumer goods major, succeeding Sanjiv Mehta, who is retiring after a decade at the helm. Jawa’s tenure will start on 27 June.
