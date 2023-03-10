Jawa to succeed Mehta as HUL chief

Mehta also led acquisitions of brands such as GSK Consumer Healthcare’s Horlicks, apart from regional hair-care brand Indulekha bolstering the company’s presence in the nutrition and personal care market. “He has led the business into future growth segments with several strategic mergers and acquisitions such as the amalgamation of GSK Consumer Healthcare into HUL, one of the biggest mergers in the history of FMCG in the country," the company said. Mehta also led several transformative business programmes to make the business more consumer-centric, agile, and resilient. He championed the ‘Reimagine HUL’ agenda by leveraging data and designing business models to redefine how the company engages with consumers. Mehta spent over three decades at the consumer goods major, of which 21 years were at Unilever’s businesses in 25 countries as CEO.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}