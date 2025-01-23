RPG Group Chairman and billionaire Harsh Goenka shared how he enjoys watching the reality show Shark Tank India while highlighting how the Sharks on the show run loss-making companies.

In a post on social media platform X, Goenka shared a table of losses made by the companies owned by Shark Tank judges and wrote, “I enjoy #SharkTankIndia as a program, and I think it is a great platform for our budding entrepreneurs.”

'But whenever I think of sharks, I think of the movie ‘Jaws’ and bleeding!" he added.

The list of Sharks includes Boat co-founder Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal from Shaadi.com, Snapdeal co-founder Kunal Bahl, CarDekho's Amit Jain, Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal, Namita Thaoar from Emcure Pharma, and Vineeta Singh, the founder of SUGAR Cosmetics.

Anupam Mittal responds Anupam Mittal reacted to the post and claimed that the data shared was incomplete.

“I know you meant it in jest so with all due respect sir, I think u reacted to what appears to be superficial, biased & incomplete data. Happy to learn from stalwarts, but just to clarify, like u, the sharks 🦈 don’t bleed red, we bleed blue 🇮🇳 & that’s why we do what we do," Mittal wrote on X.

Social media reacts Several social media users have reacted to Goenka's post. Some have asked him to join the panel at Shark Tank India, while others have taken a funny jibe at the show.

One of the users commented, “Why don't you join shark tank ? It will be amazing with your super wit.”

“Thanks a lot sir for sharing the data,now show's name is justified,” added another.

“Sir the start up is a company which also pays for the CEO’s plush overseas holidays and expensive cars in addition of course to a very fat salary. The P&L and investors aren’t the only things that matter,” one of the users said.

Another user said, “It’s now like any other TV programs, acting by judges, contestants, emotional stories, fights, laughs and overall funding less than advertising revenue. 90% of people who watched S1 not watching S2, imho based on talking to friends.”

“Can start new Shark tank where you can be Shark,” requested one of the users.

Another user commented, “Shark tank India shows the concept is very good. Will promote start-up ecosystems in India. But the selection of judges is questionable.”

“Launch new programs ‘Harsh Tank’ - India needs your wisdom,” added another.

About Shark Tank India Shark Tank India is an Indian business reality series in which upcoming entrepreneurs present their businesses to a panel of investors or sharks who decide whether to invest in their company. The show is the Indian franchise of the American show Shark Tank.