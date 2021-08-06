New Delhi: JCB India Ltd , a leading manufacturer of earthmoving and construction equipment, has appointed Umesh Hota as its executive vice president, in charge of human resources, administration, and corporate social responsibility.

Prior to joining JCB India, Hota has worked with Aditya Birla Group in leadership positions in two of their manufacturing companies Hindalco Industries Ltd and UltraTech Cement Ltd.

An HR industry veteran, Hota has also worked with Bausch+Lomb and Reckitt Benckiser, among others in various leadership roles in the HR space.

Umesh is an MBA from the Indian Institute of Social Welfare and Business Management, Kolkata, and a Law Graduate from Sambalpur University in Odisha. He has over three decades of diverse experience in various facets of HR operations.

“In his previous assignments, Umesh has proved his mettle in driving change, managing growth in various M&A as well as in establishing vibrant organisations while transiting large projects into operations. In UltraTech Cement he is credited for driving cultural transformation and creating smart/agile organisation in the three large acquisitions of Jaypee, Binani, and Century cement assets, which have been examples to emulate," the company said in a statement.

JCB is a privately owned engineering and manufacturing company in the UK. It has manufacturing facilities on four continents. JCB is present in India since 1979 and manufactures earthmoving and construction equipment from five factories present in the country. The company employs 5,000 people in its Indian operations.

