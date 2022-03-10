Jeep for only 12,421 with 200 off, says Anand Mahindra - Good old days

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The advertisement shared by Anand Mahindra reads, 'Jeep...price slashed. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd have pleasure in announcing a reduction of ₹200 with immediate effect for the WILLYS Model CJ 3B JEEP.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group Group, has shared an old advertisement of the price of Mahindra Jeep on his Twitter handle.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group Group, has shared an old advertisement of the price of Mahindra Jeep on his Twitter handle.
Anand Mahindra, who is famous for his inspirational tweets, tweeted, “A good friend, whose family has been distributing our vehicles for decades fished this out from their archives. Aaah the good old days…when prices headed in the right direction!
Anand Mahindra, who is famous for his inspirational tweets, tweeted, “A good friend, whose family has been distributing our vehicles for decades fished this out from their archives. Aaah the good old days…when prices headed in the right direction!
The advertisement shared by Anand Mahindra reads, "Jeep...price slashed. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd have pleasure in announcing a reduction of ₹200 with immediate effect for the WILLYS Model CJ 3B JEEP. New Price: Rs.12,421/- (ex-factory price excluding all taxes and excise duties in Bombay)".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd reported a 57% jump in third-quarter profit on Thursday, boosted by higher revenues that offset an increase in costs due to supply chain disruptions and semiconductor shortages.
The company, chaired by Indian billionaire Anand Mahindra, said it also saw a sharp rise in exports of automobiles and tractors in the October-December quarter.
Carmakers are seeing a pickup in demand compared to pandemic-hit 2021, but production has come under pressure from a global chip shortage and rising commodity prices. Several major Indian carmakers raised prices last year to pass on some of the excess costs to customers.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!