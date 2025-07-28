Jeff Bezos completes $5.7 billion worth of Amazon stocks sale. Here's why and how much he still owns…

The world's third richest man Jeff Bezos, has sold off a cumulative $5.7 billion worth of Amazon shares since his wedding in June, as per the 10b5-1 trading plans submitted to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (US SEC), according to a Bloomberg report.

Advertisement

Filings with the US SEC showed that the 61-year-old billionaire offloaded 4.2 million shares worth $954 million on July 23 and 24; following the $737 million worth sold some time near his Venice wedding in June 2025.

The report added that representatives for Amazon and Jeff Bezos did not immediately respond to queries on the matter.

Amazon stocks: How much has Jeff Bezos sold? How much does he still own? In 2024, he sold 75 million Amazon shares worth a handsome $13.6 billion.

According to a Barrons report, he also sold 6.6 million shares worth $1.5 billion on July 21 and 22, 2025. And prior to that, it was reported that Jeff Bezos sold hares worth about $737 million in the e-commerce giant in June-end, coinciding with his wedding this year.

Advertisement

Since 2002, Jeff Bezos has sold more than $50 billion worth of Amazon shares, Bloomberg data showed. In fact, his first-and-only buy of Amazon stock since the company was founded in 2002, was in 2023, when he bought one stock for $114.77.

Despite the steady sales Jeff Bezos remains Amazon's largest stockholder with over 8 per cent or 884 million units of the company's total shares. Notably, his stake in Amazon makes up the bulk of his $252.3 billion wealth, as per data on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index (BBI).

Why did Jeff Bezos sell Amazon stake? The report noted that the share sales were conducted as outlined under the 10b5-1 trading plans submitted to the US SEC. After the trading plan, adopted in March for up to 25 million shares, the company has since climbed over 8 per cent due to US market supported rallies.

Advertisement

However, this does come as the company's stock surged 38 per cent (since April lows) as investors await quarter results following Amazon's heavy spending on artificial intelligence (AI), the report noted.

What is the 10b5-1 trading plan? All of Jeff Bezos' Amazon stock sales were executed under a 10b5-1 trading plan, which are often used by executives to avoid running violating insider-trading laws, BB report said.

The Barrons report noted that “insiders use the plans, which automatically execute trades when preset conditions, such as price, volume, and timing, are met, to remove the appearance that they might benefit from their access to non-public information”.

Jeff Bezos sells Amazon shares: Where will proceeds be used? According to the Bloomberg report, Jeff Bezos has historically used proceeds from his Amazon share sales to either fund his space company Blue Origin or diverted them towards philanthorphic endeavours.

Advertisement

So far in 2025, he has given $190 million to various non-profits. In March, he was reported gifting shares worth around $60 million and in May, he gifted another bundle of shares worth roughly $125 million, followed by another $5 million in June.

The biggest beneficiaries have usually been his Bezos Earth Fund, which is a $10 billion commitment to fight climate change, and the Bezos Day One Fund, a $2 billion initiative focused on homelessness.

(With inputs from Agencies)