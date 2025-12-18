Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez donate $5 million to neurodiversity educator — What we know about the award

Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife and former news anchor Lauren Sanchez Bezos have donated a sum of $5 million to David Flink, the man behind a revolutionary neurodivergent student support network.

Reacting to the massive donation, Flink attributed it to the collective efforts of students who are the main drivers behind his booming expansion movement for more inclusive classrooms.

“I feel like there’s a narrative sometimes that our little actions don’t matter. That’s just not true. And this proves it. Lots of little actions that happen every day in our work, collectively over time, reached the ears of folks like Lauren and Jeff,” David Flink, the CEO of Neurodiversity Alliance, said in a statement.

The grant from the Bezos couple comes as part of the Amazon founder's Bezos Courage & Civility Award, which rewarded five winners this year. Handed out most years since 2021, this grant recognises individuals who break the barrier who unite people behind bold solutions to challenges that are often ignored.

The no-string-attached prize money is awarded without any stipulation and allows the awardee to utlise it however they want in order to pursue their charitable goals.

What is the Neurodiversity Alliance? The Neurodiversity Alliance, founded by David Flink over 25 years ago, started as a peer-to-peer mentorship programme for students who have learning and developmental challenges, such as autism, ADHD and dyslexia.

The non-profit organisation has over the years expanded its reach to more than 600 high schools and colleges, fostering an environment where students can build educational systems that serve classmates whose brains do not function in the same way as neurotypical people.

Flink's honour represents a shift in the way the award is handed out, which has previously backed more prominent personalities such as country superstar Dolly Parton, CNN political commentator Van Jones, World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés, and actor-director Eva Longoria.

The change signals a shift to grassroots efforts, rather than channelling the money to people who are able to donate it to a nonprofit of their choice.

Who are the other award winners? The other awardees of the Bezos Courage & Civility Award include Ilana Walder-Biesanz of National Math Stars, a foundation supporting young mathematicians; as well as Richard Rusczyk of The Mathcounts Foundation, an organisation offering middle school students engaging math programs.

The winners also include Kara Ball from Understood.org, a nonprofit supporting people with learning difficulties like ADHD and dyslexia, just like Neurodiversity alliance. She will also win the $5 million prize money.

Bezos going the Mackenzie Scott way? Jeff Bezos' award to these people come at a time when his ex-wife and billionaire MacKenzie Scott has donated $27 billion to various nonprofits since 2019.

On Tuesday, Scott revealed $7.1 billion in donations to nonprofits.

Scott has donated most of her money since her divorce from Bezos, mostly to American institutes.