OPEN APP
Home >Companies >People >Jeff Bezos loses $13.5 billion after Amazon disappointment

Amazon.com Inc.’s weaker-than-expected second-quarter results has sent its founder’s fortune tumbling.

The net worth of Jeff Bezos fell $13.5 billion after Thursday’s after-market results missed Wall Street’s expectations and foreshadowed an end to the retailer’s pandemic-fueled sales surge. The drop erased 80% of his wealth gains for the year.

Amazon’s shares dropped 7.2% to $3,339.18 at 9:53 a.m. in New York, lowering the company’s ex-chief executive officer’s fortune to $193.6 billion. He still remains the world’s richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, some $8 billion ahead of Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk.

It’s been a mixed week for America’s richest tech billionaires. While Google-parent Alphabet Inc.’s rosy earnings boosted the net worth of co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page, strong results from Microsoft Corp. and Facebook Inc. didn’t translate into a wealth-bump for their billionaire shareholders.

Mark Zuckerberg, who spent the week touting his vision of Facebook’s future as an all-encompassing “metaverse," lost $5.4 billion Thursday as the social networking company’s shares fell the most in two months over concern about growth in advertising sales.


MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout