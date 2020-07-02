Jeff Bezos’s wealth soars to $171.6 billion to top pre-divorce record

His gains -- $56.7 billion this year alone -- underscore a widening wealth gap in the U.S. during the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression. Initial public offerings and buoyant equity markets have bolstered mega-fortunes, even as tens of millions of people have lost their jobs. This week, after receiving complaints about ending pandemic hazard pay, Amazon said it would spend about $500 million to give one-time $500 bonuses to most front-line workers.