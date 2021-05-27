Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >People >Jeff Bezos says will pass baton to new Amazon CEO on July 5

Jeff Bezos says will pass baton to new Amazon CEO on July 5

Premium
A file photo of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.
1 min read . 05:56 AM IST AP

Jeff Bezos said that Amazon executive Andy Jassy will take over the CEO role on July 5

New York: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has picked a date to step down as CEO.

New York: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has picked a date to step down as CEO.

Bezos, who grew Amazon from an internet bookstore to an online shopping behemoth, said Wednesday that Amazon executive Andy Jassy will take over the CEO role on July 5.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Bezos, who grew Amazon from an internet bookstore to an online shopping behemoth, said Wednesday that Amazon executive Andy Jassy will take over the CEO role on July 5.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“We chose that date because it's sentimental for me," Bezos said during an Amazon shareholder meeting Wednesday. He explained that it was exactly 27 years ago on that date in 1994 that Amazon was incorporated.

Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. announced that Bezos was stepping down as CEO in February, but didn't provide a specific date. Jassy, his replacement, currently runs the company's cloud-computing business.

Bezos, 57 and with a personal fortune of $167 billion, won't be going far. He will become executive chair at Amazon and focus on new products and initiatives. He also plans to focus on his other ventures, such as his rocket ship company, Blue Origin, and his newspaper, The Washington Post.

On Wednesday, Amazon also announced it would buy storied Hollywood studio MGM for $8.45 billion with the hopes of filling its video streaming service with more shows and movies to watch.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!