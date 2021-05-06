Jeff Bezos sells $2.5 billion of Amazon shares, signals more coming

In the 15 years after Amazon.com Inc. went public in 1997, Bezos sold about a fifth of the online retailer for roughly $2 billion. The value of his stake has ballooned in recent years as Amazon stock surged meaning he can now sell relatively small amounts for billions of dollars. Amazon stock is is little changed this year after rallying 76% in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic kept people away from physical stores and encouraged online shopping.