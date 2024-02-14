Jeff Bezos sells 24 million Amazon shares worth over $4 billion in 4 trading days
Jeff Bezos has sold 24 million of his Amazon shares. This sale has made him more than $4 billion. It's the first time the Amazon founder sold company shares since 2021, as per Bloomberg. This development follows his announcement of an intention to sell up to 50 million shares over the next 12 months. However, the second richest man on earth sold nearly half of it in just four days.