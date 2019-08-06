Bengaluru/San Francisco: Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos offloaded $990 million worth of shares in the company last Thursday and Friday, taking the total value of shares sold last week to $2.8 billion.

In the last three days of July, Bezos has sold stock worth about $1.8 billion, regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed.

Amazon declined to comment on Bezos' stock sale.

The move comes as part of a previously announced 10b5-1 trading plan. Bezos had previously said he plans to sell stock worth about $1 billion each year to fund his rocket company, Blue Origin.

Bezos' former wife, Mackenzie Bezos, who currently owns Amazon stake worth more than $37 billion, is now the online retailer's second largest individual shareholder.



This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

For Jeff Bezos, Amazon is 'India ki apni dukaan'

3 min read . 04 Aug 2019
Jeff Bezos sells $2 billion of Amazon stock after 4% stake transfer

Jeff Bezos sells $2 billion of Amazon stock after 4% stake transfer

1 min read . 01 Aug 2019
The programme includes an unmanned mission around the Moon in 2020. (AFP)

Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk to help NASA land first woman and next man on Moon

2 min read . 01 Aug 2019
Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon. (Reuters)

Amazon's first job ad: Jeff Bezos' gruelling standards revealed

1 min read . 08 Jul 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue