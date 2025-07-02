Jeff Bezos sells Amazon shares worth over $737 million in June — Check details

Amazon founder and executive chair Jeff Bezos, who recently got married in Venice in a lavish and controversial ceremony, has sold hares worth about $737 million in the e-commerce giant in the recent days.

Advertisement

According to a filing by Amazon.com Inc with the SEC, Bezos sold 3.3 million shares totalling $736.7 million in late June, which coincided with his wedding.

The filing was made post the closing of US markets on Tuesday. Amazon shares will be closely monitored as the stock market opens on Wednesday.

Bezos recently married long-time partner Lauren Sanchez in a star studded ceremony in Venice.

Jeff Bezos Amazon share sale — Details The Amazon share sale concerning Bezos is part of a 10b5-1 trading plan that he adopted in March for up to 25 million shares. Since that time, the stock price of Amazon has climbed more than 8 per cent along with a broader rally in US markets.

Advertisement

Jeff Bezos, who founded Amazon in 1994, will own about 905 million Amazon shares following the recent sale.

In 2024, the billionaire had sold stock worth almost $5 billion, according to a Reuters report.

At 61, Jeff Bezos is the third-richest man in the world with a $241.4 billion net worth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Jeff Bezos' stock selling spree The Amazon founder routinely uses 10b5-1 trading plans, selling 75 million shares last year for a total of $13.6 billion through the arrangements, as per Bloomberg. This allows company insiders to offload shares at predetermined times.