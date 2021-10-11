Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on Monday shared an old article published by American magazine Barron's that predicted the failure of Amazon. Barron's lead story - "Amazon.bomb"- appeared in the May 31, 1999 issue. The news item forecasted that Amazon's stock price would come crashing down and that the real winners of the Internet boom would be "firms that sell their own products directly".

"The idea that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has pioneered a new business paradigm is silly," the story read.

Sharing the old story, Jeff says, "Listen and be open, but don’t let anybody tell you who you are. This was just one of the many stories telling us all the ways we were going to fail.

“Today, Amazon is one of the world’s most successful companies and has revolutionized two entirely different industries," Bezos added.

Bezos's tweet went viral as a sort of Monday motivation for the Twitteratis.

Netflix co-CEO responded to Bezos's tweet, “the deeper the doubts, the sweeter the success."

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, also responded to Bezos's tweet with a silver medal emoji.

In September, Elon Musk became the third person ever to amass a fortune worth $200 billion, according to Forbes, surpassing Amazon founder and rival space billionaire Jeff Bezos in the process. Asked for a comment by Forbes, Musk took a celebratory crack at Bezos.

“I’m sending a giant statue of the digit ‘2’ to Jeffrey B., along with a silver medal," Musk wrote in a short email.

Musk’s net worth rocketed to $222 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after an agreement with investors valued his SpaceX in excess of $100 billion. Bezos's net worth is currently at $191 billion.

Bezos’ Blue Origin has sued Musk's SpaceX in the U.S. Federal Court of Claims over a $2.9 billion astronaut lunar lander contract NASA has awarded to SpaceX.

