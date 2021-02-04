Jeff Bezos Sort of Goes Out on Top

Jeff Bezos Sort of Goes Out on Top2 min read . 11:37 AM IST
Amazon CEO’s transition comes following stellar performance—and ahead of big challenges
There was never going to be an ideal time for Jeff Bezos to go. But now is probably as good as it is going to get.
“Go" is a relative term. Amazon.com took pains on Tuesday to point out that its famous founder isn’t really leaving. The company used the occasion of its fourth-quarter report to announce that Mr. Bezos is handing over the chief executive reins to Andy Jassy—a longtime lieutenant who has been running the company’s AWS cloud business since its inception. Mr. Bezos will become executive chair of the company, with the transition taking place in the third quarter of this year.
