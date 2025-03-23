Amazon ex-CEO and founder Jeff Bezos is finally set to marry his fiancée Lauren Sanchez, multiple media outlets have reported.

The second richest man in the world has been engaged to Sanchez since May 2023.

Here is all you need to know about Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding.

Jeff Bezos Lauren Sanchez wedding date As per reports by Page Six and New York Post, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have started sending out their wedding invitation to guests already.

This comes after the couple earlier likely hinted at their upcoming wedding at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2025. Sanchez was spotted wearing a white strapless gown, while Bezos matched with her in a black suit and a white tuxedo.

According to Page Six, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are getting married over the summer, specifically somewhere in June.

The exact wedding date of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez has not been confirmed yet.

Jeff Bezos wedding venue Jeff Bezos will reportedly tie the knot with Lauren Sanchez aboard their $500 million yacht in Venice, Italy, the media outlets reported.

The news of their wedding comes months after the Blue Origin owner had shut off reports about him and Sanchez getting married in December last year in Colorado.

Jeff Bezos engagement with Lauren Sanchez In November last year, Sanchez had detailed about her engagement in an interview with Vogue.

“We’re still thinking about the wedding, what it’s going to be. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don’t know yet. We’ve only been engaged five months,” she had said at the time.

Describing Bezos' proposal, Sanchez said that she “blacked out a bit” during the big moment.

Experts say that the price of the 20 carat diamond ring is expected to be worth a whopping $2.5 million.