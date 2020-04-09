In COVID-19 times, Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has maintained his top slot as world's richest man with a net worth of $113 billion, followed by Bill Gates at $98 billion, according to the latest Forbes 34th annual world's billionaires list.

Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of luxury magnate LVMH (LVMHF), moved up the list as the third-wealthiest person with $76 billion fortune. At $67.5 billion, Warren Buffett's fortune landed at fourth place.

"A notable newcomer to the list is Bezos' ex-wife, MacKenzie Bezos, who lands at No 22 on the list with a total net worth of $36 billion," said Forbes.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, some of the world's wealthiest are serving as agents of change and taking action to reinvent their businesses to aid in the global response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Billionaires like Gates, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan, Arnault, Brian Chesky, CEO of Airbnb and others are donating towards the global health crisis.

Oracle Founder and CTO Larry Ellison is at fifth position with a net worth of $59 billion.

The total combined net worth of this year's billionaires is $8 trillion, down from $8.7 trillion in 2020.

While 267 people dropped off this year's list, a record 1,062 individuals have seen a drop in their fortunes, owing to COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent economic fallouts.

There are 241 women on the 2020 list, including seven who share their fortunes with their husband, child or sibling.

US President Donald Trump's net worth plunged $1 billion in less than a month, the report said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.