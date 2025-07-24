Jeff Bezos wants to buy CNBC, says report — Here's how much it may cost him

Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos is reportedly mulling on a possible acquisition of media outlet CNBC.

According to an exclusive report by The New York Post quoting a person familiar with the developments, the billionaire has been showing interest in buying the media network, and has been signalling the same to his business associates.

The fourth richest person in the world is mulling to acquire CNBC after it is spin off by NBCUniversal parent Comcast later this year, The Post reported.

Livemint could not independently verify the details of the report. This article will be updated if there is an official confirmation on the same.

A second source close to Bezos told the newspaper that CNBC would “align well with his interests”, adding that the cable network could act as a a credible “neutral voice” in his media portfolio. This could come as a significant relief to the former Amazon boss who has faced scrutiny after acquiring ‘left-leaning’ Washington Post.

How much will Jeff Bezos pay for CNBC? It was unclear to The Post on how much money Jeff Bezos, the fourth richest person in the world with a $241 billion net worth, would pay to possibly acquire CNBC.

Comcast, the parent entity of CNBC, does not reveal financials for its cable assets. However, in a recent statement it said that the soon-to-be spun-off Versant gave out around $7 billion in revenue last year.

As part of the spin-off, CNBC will integrate into Versant, a publicly traded company, which will later be run by a few NBCUniversal executives, led by CEO Mark Lazarus.

Bezos' CNBC dreams ‘tricky’ The New York Post further reported that buying CNBC will be ‘tricky’ for Jeff Bezos.

Following the spin-off of Versant, CNBC and others, the publicly traded company will not be able to sell major assets like the media company for two years without having to face major tax implications, according to the report.

A source quoted by the newspaper also said that Bezos has not approached the cable giant headed by CEO Brian Roberts.