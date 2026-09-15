Jefferies calls Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath ‘YouTube podcaster’, investor spots bigger shift

Even Nikhil Kamath cannot escape being labelled a YouTuber. That was the amusing observation from pre-seed investor Rahul Mathur, who shared a LinkedIn post after coming across what he described as an unusual reference to Kamath in a research note from global brokerage firm Jefferies.

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Mathur said he came across a Jefferies report titled “India Travel: Beyond Search and Stay” while going through his inbox. The report featured insights from executives at MakeMyTrip and Indian Hotels Company, but what caught his attention was the source behind some of those insights: The WTF Podcast, hosted by Kamath.

According to Mathur, the report described Kamath as “Co-founder of Zerodha and renowned Youtube Podcaster.”

The label prompted a laugh, but Mathur said the more important point was what the reference represented for investors.

Why a YouTube podcast appearing in brokerage research matters Mathur said he has subscribed to institutional brokerage research for years and had never before seen a brokerage house use a public YouTube interview as a primary source for research material.

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His argument is that the information gap between institutional and retail investors is changing.

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For years, investors looking for management commentary and industry insights often depended on analyst days, investor conferences, management meetings and earnings calls. Long-form interviews available publicly on platforms such as YouTube are now making some of those conversations accessible to a much wider audience.

Mathur suggested that retail investors could increasingly benefit from monitoring YouTube, Substack and other independent media platforms alongside conventional financial sources.

But simply having access to information may no longer be enough, he argued.

Read his post here:

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From information access to ‘interpretation’ According to Mathur, the bigger change could be the growing importance of how investors interpret information.

He pointed to Jefferies' four-page note as an example. While the underlying podcast was publicly available, the brokerage's value, in his view, came from connecting the discussion with its previous research, management interactions and earnings calls.

In other words, the information may be public, but the analysis built around it can still create an edge.

Mathur also pushed back against the perception that audiences watching Kamath's interviews are simply consuming entertainment or influencer content.

He argued that the audience includes industry professionals, CEOs and investors who may be watching these conversations for insights into businesses and markets.

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Nikhil Kamath’s WTF Podcast gets market validation For Kamath, the episode represents another milestone for the WTF Podcast, which has grown beyond the conventional podcast format since its launch.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.