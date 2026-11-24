As Nvidia has now decided to reinstate Jensen Huang back as its board president and CEO, it brings an end to the short tenure of Colette Kress as the leader of the company. She had assumed the role of interim CEO for a period of 11 days after Huang quit from the company in the wake of the alleged Chinese spy scandal.

As per a report by CNBC, Kress is expected to continue in her role as the company's chief financial officer (CFO), which was her position before the appointment as interim CEO.

On Monday, Nvidia said that after speaking with senior officials in the US government, its board "is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk."

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 How long was Colette Kress Nvidia’s interim CEO? ⌵ Kress served as interim CEO for 11 days after Jensen Huang stepped down. Nvidia then reinstated Huang as president and CEO. 2 Did Colette Kress remain Nvidia’s CFO after Jensen Huang returned? ⌵ Yes. Nvidia said Kress would continue as chief financial officer, the role she held before becoming interim CEO. 3 Why did Nvidia reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO? ⌵ Nvidia’s board said it believed Huang was the right person to lead the company and that his return was in the interests of shareholders, employees, partners and customers. The board voted unanimously to reinstate him. 4 Did Jensen Huang’s return end Nvidia’s investigation? ⌵ No. Nvidia’s board investigation was still ongoing after his reinstatement, and the related national-security questions had not been fully resolved. 5 What does Colette Kress’s brief interim tenure reveal about Nvidia’s succession planning? ⌵ Related reporting describes Nvidia as lacking an obvious successor and says the company had begun searching for CEO candidates. Huang’s quick return raised further questions about the company’s succession planning.

However, this decision came before the company's own investigation into Huang could be completed. Thus, this is now raising doubts on whether the directors of Nvidia's board had enough information on the case to come to an independent conclusion, Reuters said citing investors and experts of corporate governance.

Kress currently sits on 4.775 million Nvidia shares, which brings her net worth to around %778 million during close of market on Monday.

She has been a long-time employee of Nvidia, having joined the company in September of 2013 after working for companies like Cisco, Microsoft, and Texas Instruments.

In her position as CFO, Kress' job is to oversee the finances of a company which is rapidly investing in a number of infrastructure deals which will allow the expansion of artificial intelligence. These agreements are concerning since in the events of a shutdown, Nvidia might be expanded too much in AI.

During the first Nvidia earnings call after Huang's exit, Kress had reassured investors, with the company raising its revenue growth forecast for fiscal year 2028 to around 75% from the previous 70%.

However, Kress' effect on the investors and markets did not seem to be positive, with Nvidia recording its worst performance on the stock market last week since the financial crisis of 2008.

Jensen is seen as a face of the company, and names like President Donald Trump and Elon Musk were rallying behind him for his return.

On Monday, Trump told CNBC, “The board decided to do what we wanted them to do,” adding, "I believe my intervention was very important.”

The S&P 500 also showed a 4.7% jump on Monday, which was enough to recover more than half of the losses it incurred last week. When Trump was asked if the market falling was behind his thinking of bringing back Huang, the US president told CNBC, “probably so.”