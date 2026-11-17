Jensen Huang has said he would be willing to return as chief executive officer of Nvidia if the company's board decides that his reinstatement would be in the best interests of the company, its shareholders and employees. In his first public statement since stepping down, Huang said he had received calls from employees, investors, business partners and customers urging him to return to the leadership role.

Huang resigned as Nvidia's president and CEO on November 12, 2026, after leading the chipmaker for 33 years. The company's board appointed chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO and initiated a search for a permanent successor.

His resignation came amid controversy over his personal relationships and reports raising national security concerns. On November 8, Huang had issued an apology to his wife, family and Nvidia employees, admitting that he had been unfaithful to his wife.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Is Jensen Huang willing to return as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ Yes. Huang said he would be honoured to return if Nvidia’s board decides that his reinstatement would be in the best interests of the company, its shareholders and employees. 2 Has Nvidia’s board agreed to bring Jensen Huang back as CEO? ⌵ No decision to bring him back has been reported. The board is focused on its investigation and the search for a permanent CEO, and has not discussed Huang’s return, according to the related coverage. 3 Why did Jensen Huang resign as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ Huang stepped down amid controversy over his personal relationships and reports raising national security concerns. He said he had made serious mistakes in his personal life and regretted creating problems for the board. 4 Who is leading Nvidia while the company searches for a new CEO? ⌵ Nvidia CFO Colette Kress was appointed interim CEO after Huang’s resignation. The board has begun searching for a permanent successor. 5 What is Nvidia’s board investigating after Jensen Huang’s resignation? ⌵ The board launched an independent investigation into whether company secrets or national security were compromised. Huang said he was committed to cooperating with the investigation.

In his November 17 statement on X, Huang acknowledged that he had failed to meet the standards expected of Nvidia employees and said he regretted creating problems for the board. He said Nvidia was a once-in-a-generation company and that he would be honoured to return if the board believed it was in the best interests of the company and the United States.

Read Jensen Huang’s Full Statement here "Over the past week, I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I've never met. Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me. It means the world to me.

I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen is one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of my life. NVIDIA has been my life’s work. Building it into the company it is today alongside my colleagues has been a privilege and an honor. Nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible. I love our country, and I love NVIDIA.

I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation.

Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics. NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO.

Thank you again to everyone who has shared their good wishes. I am profoundly humbled by your support. To my family: I love you, and I will spend the rest of my life being worthy of yours."