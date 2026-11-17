Jensen Huang has said he would be willing to return as chief executive officer of Nvidia if the company's board decides that his reinstatement would be in the best interests of the company, its shareholders and employees. In his first public statement since stepping down, Huang said he had received calls from employees, investors, business partners and customers urging him to return to the leadership role.

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Huang resigned as Nvidia's president and CEO on November 12, 2026, after leading the chipmaker for 33 years. The company's board appointed chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO and initiated a search for a permanent successor.

His resignation came amid controversy over his personal relationships and reports raising national security concerns. On November 8, Huang had issued an apology to his wife, family and Nvidia employees, admitting that he had been unfaithful to his wife.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Is Jensen Huang willing to return as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ Yes. Huang said he would be honoured to return if Nvidia’s board decides that his reinstatement would be in the best interests of the company, its shareholders and employees. 2 Has Nvidia’s board agreed to bring Jensen Huang back as CEO? ⌵ No decision to bring him back has been reported. The board is focused on its investigation and the search for a permanent CEO, and has not discussed Huang’s return, according to the related coverage. 3 Why did Jensen Huang resign as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ Huang stepped down amid controversy over his personal relationships and reports raising national security concerns. He said he had made serious mistakes in his personal life and regretted creating problems for the board. 4 Who is leading Nvidia while the company searches for a new CEO? ⌵ Nvidia CFO Colette Kress was appointed interim CEO after Huang’s resignation. The board has begun searching for a permanent successor. 5 What is Nvidia’s board investigating after Jensen Huang’s resignation? ⌵ The board launched an independent investigation into whether company secrets or national security were compromised. Huang said he was committed to cooperating with the investigation.

In his November 17 statement on X, Huang acknowledged that he had failed to meet the standards expected of Nvidia employees and said he regretted creating problems for the board. He said Nvidia was a once-in-a-generation company and that he would be honoured to return if the board believed it was in the best interests of the company and the United States.

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Read Jensen Huang’s Full Statement here "Over the past week, I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I've never met. Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me. It means the world to me.

I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen is one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of my life. NVIDIA has been my life’s work. Building it into the company it is today alongside my colleagues has been a privilege and an honor. Nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible. I love our country, and I love NVIDIA.

I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation.

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Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics. NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO.

Thank you again to everyone who has shared their good wishes. I am profoundly humbled by your support. To my family: I love you, and I will spend the rest of my life being worthy of yours."

Huang's statement leaves the door open for a possible return, although the decision rests with Nvidia's board. His willingness to resume the role comes as the company navigates the leadership transition and the fallout from the controversy.

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About the Author Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her repor...Read More ✕ Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households.



Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.



Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.