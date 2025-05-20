Nvidia’s Jensen Huang is now a geopolitical superstar. It comes with risks.
SummaryCrowds and rock star-like excitement follow the charismatic CEO’s every step, but doing business in sensitive regions such as China and the Persian Gulf states brings its challenges.
TAIPEI—The American president called him “my friend," Saudi Arabia bought hundreds of thousands of his chips and, in the land of his birth, he was hailed as “the leader of team Taiwan."
