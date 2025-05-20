Nvidia’s Jensen Huang is now a geopolitical superstar. It comes with risks.

In early April, he attended a $1 million-a-head dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, and afterward some inside Nvidia were confident the company could keep selling its H20 chips in China, which had been tailored to comply with earlier U.S. regulations. Instead, the U.S. said a few days later it would restrict the sale of the H20 chips, which led Nvidia to take a $5.5 billion charge in the first quarter.