Jensen Huang reveals 6 AI model names that all Nvidia employees use at work; here's the full list

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang named six artificial intelligence (AI) startups that are part of his human-digital workforce vision.

In an interview with Citadel Securities published earlier this week, Huang said each of his employees use AI models from at least one of these companies or the other during their day-to-day work.

“Future workforces in enterprise will be a combination of humans and digital humans. Some of them will be OpenAI-based, and some of it would be Harvey-based or Open Evidence or Cursor or Replit or Lovable,” he said.

Outlining a future where “workforces in enterprise will be a combination of humans and digital humans,” Jensen Huang said that these AI tools will be foundational to this model.

6 AI tools all Nvidia employees use During the interview, Jensen Huang named six AI companies all Nvidia employees rely on.

He revealed that his engineers used large language models from OpenAI, legal technology from Harvey, and an AI healthcare tool from OpenEvidence. Replit, Cursor, and Lovable are used for AI-powered coding or “vibe coding” tools.

In particular, Huang during his Citadel interview Anysphere-owned Cursor, revealing that 100% of Nvidia software engineers and chip designers use the AI model for their work.

“We now have AIs for all of our engineers,” he said. “Productivity gains, the work that we do is so much better.”

Huang's endoresement for OpenAI also stems from the business deal that Nvidia struck with the AI company. The AI chipmaker will invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI to construct its data centres.

Jensen Huang's AI push Jensen Huang has long rallied behind his assumption that AI and “biological” humans will work together in the future.

“The age of agentic AI is here,” he claimed in January. This model involves AI breaking down large task into multiple smaller steps to achieve a broader goal.

In a podcast last October, Huang explained how he visions AI and humans would work together. He said that Nvidia would deploy AI assistants in masses, also called agents, across every division to improve output.