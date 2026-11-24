Jensen Huang’s net worth was recorded at $144 billion by Forbes as of market close on Monday, up $33.9 billion from before market open, as he was reinstated as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nvidia.

Huang made a triumphant return to Nvidia's Santa Clara, California, headquarters on Monday, less than two weeks after he resigned as CEO following revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged "spy" for China.

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His wealth got a 30 percent boost from Nvidia’s stock price jumping amid the news of his reinstatement, Forbes reported. According to Reuters, Nvidia shares surged 31.5 percent, propelling a broader Wall Street rally.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was Jensen Huang’s net worth after he returned as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ Forbes recorded Huang’s net worth at $144 billion at Monday’s market close. That was an increase of $33.9 billion from before the market opened. 2 Why did Jensen Huang’s net worth jump after his reinstatement? ⌵ Nvidia’s stock rose sharply after the company announced Huang’s return. Reuters reported that the shares surged 31.5%, while Forbes said the rise boosted his wealth by about 30%. 3 What roles did Jensen Huang resume at Nvidia? ⌵ Nvidia’s board reinstated Huang as the company’s president, CEO and a director, effective immediately. 4 Why did Nvidia’s board reinstate Jensen Huang? ⌵ The board said it received input from senior U.S. government officials and was confident his return posed no national security risk. It said his leadership was in the best interests of Nvidia’s stakeholders. 5 Did Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia end the board’s investigation? ⌵ No. The board said its independent committee’s investigation would continue to its conclusion. Huang said he supports the investigation and will cooperate.

The scandal over Huang’s affairs had caused Huang's net worth to take a dive in recent weeks, sending him out of Forbes’ list of the top 10 richest people in the world and knocking him down to 18th place as the scandal wiped out more than a quarter of his wealth.

He climbed back up to 13th place Monday.

Huang is Nvidia's fifth-largest shareholder with a roughly 3.6 percent stake, but does not have special voting shares that give founders such as Meta Platforms' Mark Zuckerberg and SpaceX's Musk effective control of their companies.

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Board reinstates Huang in sharp reversal NVIDIA Board reinstated Jensen Huang as the company's president, CEO and Board Director on Monday.

Nvidia’s board released a statement Monday saying it had reinstalled Huang “effective immediately,” after the CEO previously resigned November 12 amid reports of him having affairs with Alice Huang, a suspected Chinese asset, and Nvidia executive Kimberly Powell.

In the statement, it said, "In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk."

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” said Harvey C. Jones, Chair of the Board.

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“We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as NVIDIA’s Chief Financial Officer," Jones was quoted as saying.

What did Jensen Huang say? Jensen Huang, meanwhile, said after the reinstatement, “I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution."

“I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process. I am especially grateful to Harvey Jones for his leadership as Chair, and to Colette Kress and our executive staff for leading NVIDIA during this period," Huang's statement read.

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"I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support. Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work," he added.

Probe still on The statement referenced the previous announcement, noting that, in light of reports that Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort, the Board formed a committee composed solely of independent directors to investigate, and that the committee retained independent counsel to assist in that investigation.

"The Board reiterated that the committee’s investigation will proceed to conclusion. Mr. Huang fully supports the investigation and is committed to cooperating with it," it added.

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The Board also recently formed a National Security and Export Control Committee comprised solely of independent directors to oversee trade compliance and national security risks.