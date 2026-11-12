Jensen Huang Salary: How much does the Nvidia CEO get paid? All about the base salary, bonus, stock, and other perks

Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang is one of the highest-paid corporate executives in the world. With an estimated net worth of $147 billion to $148 billion as of November 2026, the 63-year-old Taiwan-born US citizen is the 12th wealthiest person on Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires list.

Huang’s fortunes have been intertwined with that of Nvidia, which he co-founded in 1993 as a graphics card maker for gaming PCs. Huang’s pay package has also gone up significantly as Nvidia became arguably the biggest beneficiary of the Artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

Jensen Huang salary package According to Nvidia’s 2026 Proxy Statement (DEF 14A), Huang's reported compensation is $36.3 million, which is down 27% from the $49.9 million he was paid the previous year as stock award grant-date values declined.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 How much was Jensen Huang paid as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ Nvidia’s 2026 proxy statement reported Jensen Huang’s compensation at $36.3 million. That was 27% lower than the $49.9 million reported for the previous year. 2 What does Jensen Huang’s Nvidia compensation package include? ⌵ His reported package included a $1.5 million base salary, $24.8 million in performance-based stock awards, a $6 million performance-based cash bonus, and $4 million in perks. 3 Why did Jensen Huang’s compensation fall from the previous year? ⌵ The reported value declined mainly because the grant-date value of his stock awards fell. His stock awards were valued at $24.8 million, compared with $38.8 million the previous year. 4 What is Jensen Huang’s target cash bonus for Nvidia’s fiscal 2027? ⌵ Nvidia’s fiscal 2027 compensation plan sets a target cash bonus of $4 million for Huang. The bonus is tied to specific revenue goals for the year ending January 31, 2027. 5 What perks does Jensen Huang receive from Nvidia? ⌵ Nvidia reported $4 million in perks for Huang, including residential security, security consultation, and car and driver services.

Components of Huang’s compensation package include a base salary of $1.5 million and performance-based stock awards of $24.8 million, which was $38.8 million the previous year.

Huang’s compensation also included a performance-based bonus of $6.0 million in cash payouts tied directly to hitting annual company revenue and operating goals.

In March, Nvidia, in a regulatory filing said it has adopted a new variable compensation ​plan for fiscal 2027 that ‌sets a target cash bonus of $4 million for CEO Jensen Huan.

The ​plan, approved by Nvidia's compensation committee, ties executive ​cash bonuses to the achievement of ​specific revenue goals for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2027.

In addition to these, Huang is also entitled to perks of $4.0 million in the form of residential security, security consultation, and car/driver services.

“The Compensation Committee raised Huang’s total target pay by $3.5 million, or 11%, to $35.5 million, all in the form of equity, to align more closely with the median of the updated group of peer company CEOs. The CC split the target equity increase evenly between Single-Year or Short-Term Performance Share Units and Multi-Year Performance Share Units to balance short- and long-term performance-based awards,” the SEC filing noted.

Jensen Huang's share holding in Nvidia Huang is also Nvidia's largest individual shareholder. According to the SEC filing, Huang owns 870,604,104 shares of Nvidia, or 3.58% of the company.

What is next for Jensen Huang? Meanwhile, trouble is mounting for Huang after US media reports suggested that the Nvidia CEO was also romantically involved with a woman executive in the company in addition to the affair with the alleged Chinese spy.

Also Read | What we know about Kimberly Powell with whom Jensen Huang had an affair?