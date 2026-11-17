Jensen Huang, the former CEO of Nvidia, who resigned from his position last week in the wake of the alleged Chinese spy controversy, said on Tuesday that he "would be honored" to resume his role as the company's CEO if the board decides his return would be in the interest of shareholders as well as employees.

"Since my departure, I've seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO," Huang said in the first public statement he issued in the wake of his unceremonious exit from the company on 12 November.

"I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation," Huang added.

In his message shared on X, Huang says he came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen remains one of the proudest moments of his life.

"NVIDIA has been my life’s work. Building it into the company it is today alongside my colleagues has been a privilege and an honor. Nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible. I love our country, and I love NVIDIA," the 63-year-old said.

The chipmaker has not yet responded to Huang's statement. Earlier on Tuesday, the company created a committee at the board level which will oversee national security as well as export controls. This was the company's first major decision since Huang's departure.

The question that has popped up since Huang's extramarital relationships came to light is whether Nvidia, which is growing rapidly as a company, was unable to upgrade its oversight as necessary given its importance to the national security of the United States.

More than $400 billion was wiped off by Monday's close from Nvidia's market cap since the crisis unfolded.

Huang agrees to questioning by US lawmakers House lawmakers on Tuesday said that Huang has agreed voluntarily to appear for transcribed interviews amid intensifying scrutiny over his alleged affair with Megaspeed employee Alice Huang.

The former Nvidia CEO is set to appear before a House committee on 1 December, after which the company's general counsel, Tim Teter, will appear on 2 December.

Also Read | US began investigating Megaspeed in 2024 over suspected Nvidia chip diversion

“We look forward to hearing from Jensen Huang and Tim Teter on their roles in a potential breach of our national security,” said a statement from the chairmen of three House committees with oversight over China and intelligence issues, as per a report by The Associated Press.

“The American people need answers on Mr. Huang and Nvidia's role in allowing dangerous PRC actors to access our most advanced chips, as well as the role of a potential Chinese intelligence asset in this scandal,” the lawmakers said, referring to the People's Republic of China.