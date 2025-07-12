‘Jensen Huang was right’: Indian-origin xAI executive Uday Ruddarraju resigns, joins OpenAI

Uday Ruddarraju, the Indian-origin Head of Infrastructure at Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI has resigned, marking the end of his one-year stint at the Grok creator.

Advertisement

In a post on X earlier this week, Ruddarraju announced his resignation and reflected on his time at xAI, saying he did not expect what the company has achieved in such a short time.

“After an unforgettable ride, I’ve decided to move on from @xai and yesterday was my last day. When I first joined, I thought everyone was absolutely nuts for thinking we could deploy 100K GPUs in 4 months, especially without a fully functioning site. Watching us go and double that, and most importantly successfully train Grok 3 made me incredibly proud... and very happy to be wrong,” he said.

Thanking Elon Musk, he said reporting to the billionaire and getting direct teachings from him was the best part of his stint at xAI.

Advertisement

“Thank you @elonmusk and everyone at xAI for the rare opportunity to help build something truly foundational with Colossus. It was a privilege to be part of a mission this bold, and to see from the inside what relentless focus and execution really look like. Reporting into Elon and learning directly from him was definitely the best part about working at xAI,” Ruddarraju said.

“Special thanks to everyone on the infrastructure team who met impossible expectations and the entire research team for your partnership throughout. You’re the best! I am sure building Colossus and training Grok 3 are definitely highlights of my career I will remember forever,” he added.

Ruddarraju agreed with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's comment on Elon Musk's efficiency.

Advertisement

“Jensen Huang was right, Elon and his teams are singular in what they can achieve. Grateful to have played a small part in shaping the future of AI Compute from the inside.”

Uday Ruddarraju joins OpenAI Following his departure, Ruddarraju joined OpenAI, an AI research and deployment company.

His joining OpenAI was announced by the President and Co-Founder, Greg Brockman, who, in a post on X, stated, “welcome david lau, mike dalton, uday ruddarraju, and angela fan!”

Also Read | OpenAI delays launch of its first open model yet again, Sam Altman explains why

Ruddarraju also confirmed his joining OpenAI after he reposted Brockman's post, quoting, "Excited to join you, Greg Brockman!"