Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal's wife, Anita Goyal, passes away at 70, says report
Anita Goyal, the wife of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, passed away early this morning at the age of 70. Her death follows a prolonged battle with cancer. Anita's funeral is expected to take place in Mumbai later on Thursday.
Anita Goyal, wife of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, passed away around 3 am on Thursday, according to a source close to the family who told the Times of India. “She passed away around 3 am. She is being brought home from the hospital. Naresh Goyal is at their Mumbai residence currently."