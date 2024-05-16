Anita Goyal, the wife of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, passed away early this morning at the age of 70. Her death follows a prolonged battle with cancer. Anita's funeral is expected to take place in Mumbai later on Thursday.

Anita Goyal, wife of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, passed away around 3 am on Thursday, according to a source close to the family who told the Times of India. “She passed away around 3 am. She is being brought home from the hospital. Naresh Goyal is at their Mumbai residence currently." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anita is survived by her husband, Naresh, and their two children, Namrata and Nivaan. Her funeral is expected to take place in Mumbai later on Thursday. Anita's health had been declining over the past few months, with medical reports indicating she was battling third-stage cancer, the report said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bombay High Court had recently granted the couple a two-month interim bail on medical grounds in a money laundering case. Naresh, 75, had sought bail on both medical and humanitarian grounds as he, too, is a cancer patient.

During the hearing, Goyal's lawyer, senior advocate Harish Salve, appealed on humanitarian grounds, highlighting Goyal's physical and mental difficulties, particularly due to his wife's illness. Salve mentioned that Goyal had chosen chemotherapy over more invasive surgery to stay by his wife's side during her treatment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accused Jet Airways of borrowing money from a consortium of 10 banks to manage its daily expenses, while still owing ₹6,000 crore to these banks. According to the ED, a forensic audit revealed that ₹1,152 crore was diverted under the guise of consultancy and professional fees, and another ₹2,547.83 crore was diverted to a sister concern, Jet Lite Limited, to clear its loan.

Naresh Goyal was arrested by the ED in September 2023, facing allegations of money laundering and misappropriation of loans totalling ₹538.62 crore provided to Jet Airways by Canara Bank.

